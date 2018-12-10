K Drive

Gardai: Groom Reported Missing From His Wedding Reception In Kildare Located.

: 12/10/2018 - 16:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai at Naas say a groom reported missing from his wedding reception in the town has been located

45 year old Stephen Warren left the Naas hotel in which his reception was being held at 12.30am on Sunday moring.

Gardai issued an appeal for information, but say he has been located and is safe and well.

 

