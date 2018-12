Kilcock's new park and ride facility is being under-used.

The 66 space facility opened, beside Lidl, on November 23rd.

It was developed by Kildare County Council to cater for commuters and those car pooling and long stay customers.

While new parking bye-laws went live in the town in the last couple of weeks.

Fianna Fáil Cllr. in the Maynooth MD, Paul Ward, says the park and ride isn't being fully utilised as the new parking regulations arent being fully enforced, just yet.

Stock image.