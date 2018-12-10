K Drive

Pound Plummets After UK PM Delays Crucial Brexit Vote.

: 12/10/2018 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The pound has plummeted after Theresa May postponed tomorrow's crucial Brexit vote.

At one point - it dropped to a 20-month low of 1 dollar 25.

That would usually see a boost to stocks, but the main FTSE index was also down - highlighting investors' concern about the UK economy.

