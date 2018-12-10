Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, Fianna Fáil Cllr. in the Maynooth Municipal District, Paul Ward, Máirín Ryan of HIQA on extension of the HPV vaccine to boys, Colm O'Gorman, Executive Directo of Amnesty International Ireland.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Sinn Fein TD Caoimhghín O'Caolain, Karina Doorley of the ESRI on minimum wage and the gender pay gap, Labour Cllr. in the Maynooth MD, John McGinely, and Ger McNally with the weekend sport review.