Listen: Kildare TD Says More Clarity Needed On Ethos Of New National Maternity Hospital.

St Vincent's Healthcare Group says the Sisters of Charity will have no role in the new National Maternity Hospital when it moves to south Dublin.

A rally was held in Dublin city centre at the weekend calling for the hospital to be fully publicly owned.

A spokesperson for St Vincent says the religious order is withdrawing from all involvement in healthcare as announced in May 2017, and that work is underway to give effect to that decision.

Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, has misgivings.