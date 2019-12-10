Listen: Beef Farmers Continue Kilcock Blocade.

Beef farmers have blockaded the Musgraves Central Distribution Centre in Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

It started at seven O'clock this morning and follows similar action at Aldi's distribution hub in Naas, and Lidl and Tesco facilities in Cork and Dublin.

The Irish Farmers' Association says beef farmers should not accept the current beef price on offer from the factories.

John Coughlan, who is Munster Regional Chairman of the IFA, says farmers deserve better:

Image: Farmers at Musgraves Central Distribution Centre, Kilcock, this morning/IFA