Listen: Work To Begin This Month On 465 Social House Bundle.

Torc Housing Partnership is beginning work this month on building 465 social homes, including in Kildare.

These homes are Bundle 2 of Publin Private Partnership Programme.

The construction of 77 homes at Butterstream in Clane is among the projects in this group.

So, too, are schemes in Roscommon, Cork, Waterford, Clare and Galway.

The Dept. of Housing says building, depending on the site in question, will take between 14-18 months

The Irish Independent reports that Torc is preparing to break ground this month on some projects.

