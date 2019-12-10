K Country

Listen: 274 Women & 81 Children Sought Refuge At Kildare's Teach Tearmainn.

: 12/10/2019 - 15:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
274 women and 81 children sought refuge at Teach Tearmainn in Kildare last year.

It is the county's only refuge for women subjected to domestic abuse.

Nationally, Safe Ireland says frontline support groups helped 10,800 women and 2,600 children in 2018.

More than 53,600 helpline calls were answered, but the agency says a lack of resources meant almost 3,300 requests for refuge were turned down as they were full to capacity.

Lisa Marmion from Safe Ireland says a lot of people are seeking help, but she believes there are more suffering in silence:

