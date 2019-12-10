Listen: RTÉ DG Tells Oireachtas Cttee That Licence Fee Is Good Value.

RTÉ's Director General has told the Oireachtas Communications Committee the licence fee is good value for money.

Dee Forbes has appealed to TDs, including committee member Kildare North Fianna Fáil Deputy James Lawless, to reform the system of collection in a bid to address the financial issues at the broadcaster.

The government has announced an extra 50 million in funding for RTÉ over the next five years - half of what it's looking for.

Director General Dee Forbes says the organisation is good value compared to big subscription broadcasters like Netflix and Now TV: