K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: RTÉ DG Tells Oireachtas Cttee That Licence Fee Is Good Value.

: 12/10/2019 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
rte_logo.png

RTÉ's Director General has told the Oireachtas Communications Committee the licence fee is good value for money.

Dee Forbes has appealed to TDs, including committee member Kildare North Fianna Fáil Deputy James Lawless,  to reform the system of collection in a bid to address the financial issues at the broadcaster.

The government has announced an extra 50 million in funding for RTÉ over the next five years - half of what it's looking for.

Director General Dee Forbes says the organisation is good value compared to big subscription broadcasters like Netflix and Now TV:

tuesdee.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!