Irish Woman Listed As Survivor Of New Zealand Volcano Eruption.

An Irish woman has been listed as one of the survivors following the volcano eruption in New Zealand.

26 year old Eimear Doyle from Co Wexford has been marked as 'I AM ALIVE' on a list of names posted by the country's Red Cross.

A sixth person is now known to have died after the eruption on White Island which is about 50 kilometres from the mainland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance if requested.

File image: White Island, New Zealand