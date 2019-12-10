K Country

File Being Prepared For The DPP, Following Kildare Drugs Haul.

: 12/10/2019 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A file is being prepared for the DPP, following a drugs haul in Kildare.

Gardai from the Kildare Drugs Unit carried out a search, on foot of a warrant at a house in Monasterevin, shortly after 10pm last night.

Several mature cannabis plants were found, along with seedling plants growing in tents.  

Gardai say the combined estimated street value is "in excess of €11,000."

A man in his thirties was arrested, and questioned at Kildare Garda Station

He has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions

 

Image via Kildare Garda Division.

