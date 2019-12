Fianna Fáil will back a Sinn Fein bill calling for an immediate rent freeze.

TDs will consider the proposal which would mean rents couldn't rise or fall for three years.

It appears to have the support of a majority of TDs.

Fianna Fáil's Stephen Donnelly says they will back it:

Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson Eoin O Broin insists the measures are needed: