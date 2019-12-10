K Country

Sport Ireland: Anti-Doping Sanctions Against Russia Don't Go Far Enough.

Sport Ireland have said World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions against Russia have not gone far enough.

This comes after Russia were handed a four year ban from all international sporting events - including the Olympics and the World Cup.

John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, has today said the sanctions do not go far enough to address the sheer scale of the systematic corruption in Russia.

Russian athletes who can prove they are untainted by the doping scandal will be able to compete under a neutral flag.
 

