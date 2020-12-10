The Breakfast Show

Hundreds Of Homes In Naas May Experience Water Disruption Overnight.

: 10/12/2020 - 08:02
Author: Ciara Noble
Hundreds of homes in Naas may experience water supply disruption overnight.

Irish Water is conducting water conservation works, which could result in low pressure and a loss of supply.

Thornbrook, Woodlands, Roselawn, Mountain View, The Paddocks, Elm Wood, Sundays Well, Lakelands, Poplar Square, Dublin Road to Graveyard, Friary Road, Blessington Road to Mountain View and surrounding areas may be affected.

Works begin at 11pm and are due for completion at 3am.

It could take up to 3 hours for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

