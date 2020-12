A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the unexplained death of a man in Co Kerry.

26-year-old Darragh Sheehan, from Doneraile in Co Cork, was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney, on August 29th, and was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 30s was arrested this morning and is currently in Killarney Garda Station.

Four other men have been arrested in recent days, but no one has been charged.

