Sunday is the new deadline for Brexit trade talks.

It's after a three hour dinner between the British prime minister and the European Commission president last night.

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed there needs to be a firm decision by the weekend and asked their chief negotiators to reconvene their talks today.

Newbridge man, John Downing, is Political Correspondent at the Irish Independent.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

