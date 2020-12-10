Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: ESB Says Sucession Of Ardclough Outages Due To A Recurring Fault.

: 10/12/2020 - 12:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
light_bulbs_electricity_pexels.jpg

ESB Networks is attributing a succession of electricity outages in Ardclough to "a recurring fault on a medium voltage line in the area."

Power has gone between 6pm and 11pm on the last three nights.

The area, has, however, been experiencing frequent faults since September.

ESB Networks says it has dispatched crews to the area to conduct repairs, which means there are planned outages today, and tomorrow.
 line in the area.

Aisling McNiffe lives in the area with her daughter, and her son, who has significant additional needs.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says she and others have contacted ESB, numerous times, about this problem.

thursaislingmcn.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Aisling joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme:

amcn.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

ESB Networks has issued this statement to Kfm:

"ESB Networks can confirm that there has been a number of outages over recent days affecting around 200 customers in the Ardclough area of Co Kildare.

These outages are a result of a recurring fault on a medium voltage line in the area.

On Monday (7 Dec) an outage lasting approximately four hours impacted customers, with two faults lasting around wo hours each also occurring on Tuesday evening (8 Dec) and Wednesday evening (9 Dec).

To resolve this, our crews have been carrying out repair work on the network in question throughout the week. This includes planned outages to complete essential maintenance to the electricity infrastructure today (10 Dec) and tomorrow (11 Dec) on lines in the area. In addition, we have also engaged with contract timber cutters to remove potential timber conflicts near lines on our network.

ESB Networks would like to apologise to all customers in the Ardclough area for the inconvenience caused by these outages and encourage any customers experiencing other outages to please report to 1800 372 999."

 

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!