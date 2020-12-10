Listen: ESB Says Sucession Of Ardclough Outages Due To A Recurring Fault.

ESB Networks is attributing a succession of electricity outages in Ardclough to "a recurring fault on a medium voltage line in the area."

Power has gone between 6pm and 11pm on the last three nights.

The area, has, however, been experiencing frequent faults since September.

ESB Networks says it has dispatched crews to the area to conduct repairs, which means there are planned outages today, and tomorrow.

Aisling McNiffe lives in the area with her daughter, and her son, who has significant additional needs.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says she and others have contacted ESB, numerous times, about this problem.

ESB Networks has issued this statement to Kfm:

"ESB Networks can confirm that there has been a number of outages over recent days affecting around 200 customers in the Ardclough area of Co Kildare.

These outages are a result of a recurring fault on a medium voltage line in the area.

On Monday (7 Dec) an outage lasting approximately four hours impacted customers, with two faults lasting around wo hours each also occurring on Tuesday evening (8 Dec) and Wednesday evening (9 Dec).

To resolve this, our crews have been carrying out repair work on the network in question throughout the week. This includes planned outages to complete essential maintenance to the electricity infrastructure today (10 Dec) and tomorrow (11 Dec) on lines in the area. In addition, we have also engaged with contract timber cutters to remove potential timber conflicts near lines on our network.

ESB Networks would like to apologise to all customers in the Ardclough area for the inconvenience caused by these outages and encourage any customers experiencing other outages to please report to 1800 372 999."

Stock image: Pexels