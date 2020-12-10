Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Gardai Issue Warning To Toyota Prius Owners.

: 10/12/2020 - 12:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

Kildare Garda are issuing a warning to Toyota Prius owners.

It follows the theft of a catalyic converter from one such car.

It happened on Wednesday morning in The Close, Hazelhatch Park, between 6am and 8.40am.

Garda Shane Smyth has been speaking to Kildare Today.

thursshanesmyth.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!