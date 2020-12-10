2 Men Arrested In Connection With The Murder Of Keane Mulready Woods.

Two men in their early 20s have been arrested in connection with the murder of Keane Mulready Woods.

The 17 year old from Drogheda, Co. Louth was killed and his body dismembered in January.

His remains were discovered in a sports bag dumped in a residential area in Coolock, Dublin and in a burnt out car abandoned in Drumcondra.

It's believed the murder is related to a gang feud in Drogheda.

The two suspects arrested today are being held in Dundalk and Mountjoy garda stations.

A man arrested on Tuesday remains in custody at Drogheda garda station

File image: Keane Mulready-Woods