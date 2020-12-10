Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2 Men Arrested In Connection With The Murder Of Keane Mulready Woods.

: 10/12/2020 - 12:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
keane_mulready-woods.jpg

Two men in their early 20s have been arrested in connection with the murder of Keane Mulready Woods.

The 17 year old from Drogheda, Co. Louth was killed and his body dismembered in January.

His remains were discovered in a sports bag dumped in a residential area in Coolock, Dublin and in a burnt out car abandoned in Drumcondra.

It's believed the murder is related to a gang feud in Drogheda.

The two suspects arrested today are being held in Dundalk and Mountjoy garda stations.

A man arrested on Tuesday remains in custody at Drogheda garda station

 

File image: Keane Mulready-Woods

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!