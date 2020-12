The Tánaiste has suggested the order in which people are due to get the COVID vaccine could change.

Leo Varadkar says if new vaccines that are more effective for certain groups of people emerge those people may be prioritised.

A report on the roll-out of the COVID vaccine is due to be delivered to government tomorrow.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was asked in the Dáil why children and pregnant women have been left until last in the current sequencing plans:

File image: RollingNews