Traveller Men in Ireland Continue To Have Among The Lowest Life Expectancies In Ireland.

: 10/12/2020 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Traveller men in Ireland continue to have one of the lowest life expectancies in the country.

According to a new HSE Report, "Men's Health in Numbers", Traveller men are expected to live to 61 years of age, almost 20 years younger than the national average.

Just 3 percent of Traveller men are aged over 65 and the group’s life expectancy has not changed since 1987.

While feelings of loneliness and anxiety were prevalent during the first wave of the pandemic.

41% of people were lonely during the last wave while 23 percent experienced meaningful levels of depression.

The report also found that suicide rates among men were three times that of women last year.

 

 

