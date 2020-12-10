K Drive

TDs & Senators Asked To Wear Face Masks, Not Visors, In Oireachtas Buildings.

: 10/12/2020 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
TDs and Senators have been asked to wear face masks in Oireachtas buildings rather than visors.

It comes as a number of TDs are continuing to wear visors only in and around the Dáil.

In a general letter to all staff working in Leinster House the Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South's Seán Ó'Feargháil,  and the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad asked everyone to stick by the COVID regulations.

The full range of COVID restrictions and safety measures have been in place in the Dáil as more members attend due to an increasing amount of Oireachtas business.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

