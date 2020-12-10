Teenage Boy Found Not Guilty Of Raping 15 Yr. Old Girl In Dublin Park.

A teenage boy has been found NOT guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in a public park in Dublin on a date in April of last year.

He told gardaí she was the one who suggested they have sex after they went to the park shortly after meeting at a local shopping centre.

He denied having sex with her in the end, but did admit to taking part in some consensual sexual activity.

The now 16-year-old girl told gardaí he forced her to have sex with him after leading her into some bushes. She told the jury she was too drunk to stop him.

The jury cleared the boy of rape and sexual assault charges after deliberating for just under four hours.

