The Unite trade union says its members have begun strike action at Dachser, formerly Johnston Logistics, in Rathcoole.

The union says the action is scheduled to continue until 6am on Saturday.

It says dates of further actions in the run-up to Christmas will be decided by a meeting of workers on Monday.

Unite says the action follows the company's "refusal to engage collectively with their workers through their union, Unite, notwithstanding a Labour Court recommendation that they do so."