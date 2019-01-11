Listen Live Logo

7 Tourists Killed In Collision In Cuba.

Seven people have died after a bus carrying tourists crashed in eastern Cuba.

The tourists were from Cuba, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Mexico and Canada.

It's understood the driver lost control.

It's the fourth major accident of this kind in a month.

