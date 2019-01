Kildare County Council is warning that the N78 in Athy is likely to be "blocked" for a time on Sunday.

A plaque honouring singer, Jack L, is being unveiled on Sunday at 1.30pm.

The road, between Barrow Quay and its junction with the R417 will be closed between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday, to facilitate the ceremony.

Diversions will be in place.