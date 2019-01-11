Planning Permission Granted For New Housing Development In Kildare Town.

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in Kildare Town.

Soreze Developments Ltd. applied for leave to build 64 homes on a site of the Monasterevin Road at Loughlion.

The application included new vehicular and pedestrian access.

Kildare planners have approved the project.

***Stock image: Pixabay.

The development description is as follows:

"The development will consist of A) A proposed new

vehicular and pedestrian entrance on to the Monasterevin

Road providing access to 64 no. new houses; The

proposed 64 no. new houses are broken down into the

following types; - 4 no. 4 bed dual aspect detached 2

storey house type A.-2 no. 5 bed detached 3 storey

(converted attic ) house type B.- 7 no. 5 bed

semi-detached 3 storey (converted attic) house type B1

+B2.- 3 no. 5 bed dual aspect semi-detached 3 storey

(converted attic) house types B3 +B4. – 4 no. 4 bed

semi-detached 3 storey (converted attic) house types

C1+C2. - 2 no. 4 bed detached 2 storey house type D. -8

no. 4 bed Semi-detached 2 storey house types D1 +D2.

– 8 no. 3 bed semi-detached 2 storey house types E1

+E2. - 2 no. 2 bed semi-detached 2 storey house types

F1 + F2. – 16 no. 3 bed terraced 2 storey house types

G1 +G2+G3+G4.- 8 no. 2 bed terraced 2 storey house

types H1+H2+H3+H4. B) A foul holding tank and

pumping station for the development and C) All

associated site development works to include roads,

paths, car parking, service connections, boundary

treatment, landscaping etc.

Loughlion

Kildare Town

Co. Kildare"