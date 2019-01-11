Gardai Investigating Woman's Disappearance Say Nothing Further Uncovered In Donegal Excavation.

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre O'Flaherty have completed their search operation at a site in the Milford area of Co. Donegal.

They say that unfortunately nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre was located during the search.

The site is on private property and remains closed to the public.

Today, marks the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of the 46 year old from Ballymagarry, Strabane in Co Tyrone.

Deirdre was reported missing from her holiday home in Moville, Co Donegal.

