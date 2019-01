9,507 people were on lists awaiting various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital last month.

That's a reduction of almost 200 people on November, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

This is a record high figure.

The number of people seeking GI Endoscopy at the Kildare hospital, some 1,181, is the second highest in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

Naas General Hospital waiting list data for December

Inpatients: 191

GI Endoscopy: 1,181

Outpatients: 8135