Kildare County Council are being asked to give an update on when the outdoor exercise equipment, kick about area and pump rack will be installed in the Caragh Playground.

The playground is located in the Parish Field in Caragh Village.

The question has been put forward by Fine Gael Cllr. Peggy O'Dwyer.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District which will be held on Wednesday morning, 15th January at 10am.

Image: Pixabay