The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Publicans In Dublin Facing A Ban On Barrels Outside Pubs.

: 01/11/2020 - 10:54
Author: Eoin Beatty
pub_row_of_taps.jpg

 

Publicans across the Capital are facing a ban on barrels outside their pubs.

Dublin City Council are considering the beer barrel blitz in the wake of the success of a crackdown on sandwich boards in the city.

Since September, businesses have had to apply for permission to place sandwich boards on the street, and almost 150 unlicensed boards have been seized.

According to today's Irish Times, the number of barrels placed outside pubs has increased in recent years, with some drinks companies giving out free barrels which doubled as on-street advertising.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!