Publicans In Dublin Facing A Ban On Barrels Outside Pubs.

Publicans across the Capital are facing a ban on barrels outside their pubs.

Dublin City Council are considering the beer barrel blitz in the wake of the success of a crackdown on sandwich boards in the city.

Since September, businesses have had to apply for permission to place sandwich boards on the street, and almost 150 unlicensed boards have been seized.

According to today's Irish Times, the number of barrels placed outside pubs has increased in recent years, with some drinks companies giving out free barrels which doubled as on-street advertising.