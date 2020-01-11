Armed Gardai Carry Out Raid In Dublin Following Interception Of Car On M7 Near Naas.

Armed Gardaí have carried out a raid in Crumlin, in south Dublin today.

It follows the arrest of four men on the M7 motorway yesterday.

Yesterday morning, gardai in Clonroche in Wexford received reports of four men holding up a garage armed with a gun.

During a follow up operation a car was intercepted by the Emergency Response Unit on the M7 at the 'Perpetual motion' landmark near Naas and its four occupants were arrested.

Armed gardai conducted a search of a premise in Crumlin today in relation to the investigation.

So far they've found a sum of cash and seized a number of electronic devices -- as they continue the search at a premises in Crumlin.

The four men arrested on suspicion of the possession of a gun yesterday are aged in their thirties, forties and fifties

They're still being held at garda stations in Co Wexford today.