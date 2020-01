There are calls for Kildare County Council to confirm if they are liaising with the Department of Education and Science and the Department of Defence with regard to looking for a suitable site for a new second level school to replace the existing Curragh Post Primary School.

The motion has been proposed by Fianna Fáil Cllr. Anne Connolly.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District which will be held on Wednesday morning, 15th January at 10am.