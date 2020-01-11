Consultation Meeting For Clane Library Planned For Late January - Library Estimated To Open In April 2021.

Kildare County Council say its vision is that Clane Library will be a unique centre for learning, information and culture and that it will be accessible and welcoming to all, a universal meeting place, a hub for the town, and an engine for knowledge and creative economies.

The new library will allow for the delivery of facilities and services to support:

1. Reading and Literacy

2. Learning and Information

3. Community and Culture

It will include Information and Communications Technology (ICT) rich learning opportunities both for self-directed ICT based learning and group spaces for mentoring and learning support.

A consultation meeting is planned for late January 2020 at a venue in Clane to be confirmed.

Representatives from local community groups, local history group, youth services groups, disability groups, schools, childcare providers, members of the business community, elected members and library and non-library users will all be invited to attend and participate.

At this meeting preliminary plans for the library will be presented by library management and input on services and facilities will be welcomed that will inform our plans for the new library in Clane.

In addition, the council will ask their current library users and groups who regularly use the library for their input via focus groups and online questionnaires over the coming months.

Following this initial consultation phase and once the council has plans and drawings for the new library from the Design Team, the Part 8 planning process will also allow for public consultation and will provide another opportunity for input on the design and suggestions for services.