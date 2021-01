Emergency teams in Spain have rescued more than 1,500 people stranded in their vehicles, after snowstorms which are being blamed for at least four deaths.

Storm Filomena dumped 20 inches of snow in Madrid over the weekend, making many roads impassable and disrupting train services and flights.

Forecasters expect temperatures to drop as low as minus 14 degrees in eastern Spain by tomorrow.

Residents in the capital, like Fernando de la Fuente, have been helping clear up: