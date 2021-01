Next year's PGA Championship will no longer take place at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey.

The decision comes less than a week after supporters of the US President - who owns the course - stormed the US Capitol.

Democrats begin their plans to remove Donald Trump from office, with US Vice-President, Mike Pence, being asked to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution.

The PGA's President Jim Richerson explains the reasoning behind moving the tournament: