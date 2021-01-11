Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Shoppers Spent €1.2M Less on Whole Turkeys In December, Compared To Christmas 2019.

: 11/01/2021 - 12:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
christmas_table_setting.jpeg

Shoppers spent €1.2 million less on whole turkeys in December than the same month the previous year.

The figures from Kantar show with fewer people attending Christmas dinner, consumers opted for smaller cuts of meat like turkey rolls and roast pork instead.

Irish shoppers spent an extra 6.7 million euro on chocolate and 3 million euro on cheese, with people spending around 134 euro more on groceries last month.

December 23rd was the busiest shopping day of the year when almost half of the Irish population hit the supermarkets.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!