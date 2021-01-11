Shoppers Spent €1.2M Less on Whole Turkeys In December, Compared To Christmas 2019.

Shoppers spent €1.2 million less on whole turkeys in December than the same month the previous year.

The figures from Kantar show with fewer people attending Christmas dinner, consumers opted for smaller cuts of meat like turkey rolls and roast pork instead.

Irish shoppers spent an extra 6.7 million euro on chocolate and 3 million euro on cheese, with people spending around 134 euro more on groceries last month.

December 23rd was the busiest shopping day of the year when almost half of the Irish population hit the supermarkets.

Stock image: Pixabay