Listen: Kildare Woman & Former Rose Of Tralee Partners With Mental Health Services To Help Children Experiencing Covid 19 Anxiety.

: 11/01/2021 - 12:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A former Rose of Tralee winner, from Kildare, has partnered with mental health service to allay anxiety children may feel because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Athy's Dr Clare Kambamettu won the title in 2010, as the London Rose.

She paused her studies to carry out her duties as Rose of Tralee, but is now a psychologist with the HSE and in private practice working with children.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today, to share her experience, and her work with the Kerry Mental Health Association.

