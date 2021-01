A motion calling for the US Vice President to remove Donald Trump will be brought before Congress later.

A vote is likely to take place tomorrow, giving Mike Pence 24 hours to act.

If Mr. Pence does not act, Democrats will then bring Articles of Impeachment to the House.

NUI Galway law lecturer Larry Donnelly says there are implications if Donald Trump is impeached and subsequently convicted, despite only having 9 days left as US President:

