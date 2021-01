Works are to begin later this afternoon on restoring water supply in Newbridge.

A main in Baroda Court, serving the estate, Wellesley Manor Old Connell and the Naas-Newbridge Road to Ladytown has ruptured.

Irish Water says works begin at 2pm, and are scheduled for completion at 8 O'clock.

It could take up to three hours, after that, for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

Stock image: Pixabay