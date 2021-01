The situation in hospitals is "now beyond strain", according to the head of the HSE Paul Reid.

It comes as 1,582 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals, with 145 in Intensive Care.

Some patients in Letterkenny University Hospital were treated in ambulances outside the hospital last night as there was no room inside.

Infectious diseases expert, Dr Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, says hospitals are doing everything they can to manage the numbers.

File image: Paul Reid/RollingNews