Almost 400,000 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

That's an increase of over 62,000 people on last week's figures, up 19 per cent.

The Department of Social Protection say the value of payments will be 118 million euro in total.

The sector with the highest number of recipients is Accommodation and Food Services, followed by wholesale and retail trade.

These figures are in addition to the 189,860 people on the live register at the end of December.



Stock image: Pexels