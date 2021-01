The amount of salt and sugar in some staple foods has declined over a 3 year period.

Research by Dublin City University shows the composition of salt in cereal, bread, spreads, and milk had dropped by 12 percent between 2014 and 2017.

The amount of sugar in the same products decreased by 7 percent over the same period.

The study also found that saturated fat had declined in cereals by 7 percent but had increased in breads, spreads and milks.

