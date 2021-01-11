Listen Live Logo

Listen: 4,929 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported, And 8 More Deaths.

: 11/01/2021 - 18:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
philip_nolan_covid_briefing_21_05_20_rollingnews.jpg

4,929 covid cases have been confirmed and 8 additional deaths.

1513 of the cases are in Dublin, 695 in Cork, 320 in Limerick, 305 in Wexford, 225 in Galway and 154  in Kildare,

As of this afternoon, 1,582 patients are in hospital with 146 in ICU.

Chair of NPHET's modelling group, Professor Philip Nolan, who is also President of Maynooth University.

He says there are indications trends are improving:

newstalk1755622.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

       
County Today’s Cases (to midnight 10/1/21) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14 days to midnight 10/1/21) New Cases during last 14 days (14 days to midnight 10/1/21)
Ireland 4,929 1378.7 65,650
Monaghan 160 2687.9 1,650
Louth 205 2319.9 2,990
Limerick 320 2032.3 3,961
Waterford 68 1667.3 1,937
Wexford 305 1641.0 2,457
Dublin 1,513 1568.0 21,127
Cavan 37 1495.2 1,139
Donegal 157 1493.8 2,378
Carlow 78 1473.7 839
Cork 695 1457.3 7,911
Clare 114 1427.4 1,696
Mayo 185 1303.4 1,701
Kilkenny 39 1194.2 1,185
Meath 124 1179.2 2,300
Sligo 22 1147.5 752
Kerry 66 1095.4 1,618
Kildare 154 1029.2 2,290
Offaly 33 933.8 728
Longford 7 917.5 375
Laois 63 911.5 772
Tipperary 127 860.5 1,373
Roscommon 72 821.1 530
Galway 225 815.7 2,105
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
