Listen: 4,929 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported, And 8 More Deaths.

4,929 covid cases have been confirmed and 8 additional deaths.

1513 of the cases are in Dublin, 695 in Cork, 320 in Limerick, 305 in Wexford, 225 in Galway and 154 in Kildare,

As of this afternoon, 1,582 patients are in hospital with 146 in ICU.

Chair of NPHET's modelling group, Professor Philip Nolan, who is also President of Maynooth University.

He says there are indications trends are improving: