The former European Affairs Minister believes a Sinn Fein TD should apologise for using the phrase 'Up the RA' at a celebration event.

David Cullinane insists, the remarks, made after he was re-elected to the Dail, were not inappropriate.

He says they were about the past and not the future.

However, Fine Gael TD Helen Mc Entee says there is no excuse:

File image: David Cullinane/RollingNews