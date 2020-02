The World Health Organisation says the coronavirus "holds a very grave threat" for the world.

More than one thousand people have now died from the virus in China, with more than 40-thousand diagnosed.

A number of senior officials in the country have been "removed" from their positions over their handling of the deadly outbreak.

The WHO says "with 99 percent of the cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country."

Stock image: Shutterstock.