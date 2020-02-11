Listen: Kildare Children With Disabilities Face Long Waiting Lists, Even After Assessment.

A special needs association is highlighting lengthy delays in Kildare in conducting assessments for children with disabilities.

Nationally, 3,256 needs assessments for children with disabilities are at least three months overdue.

These assessments allow children to be diagnosed with a disability and then look for the care they need.

Lorraine Dempsey is Information & Policy Officer at the Special Needs Parents Association.

Speaking to Kfm, she says, even after the assessment is finished, children in Kildare face more barriers.