There's likely to be long delays on the Kilcullen Road in Naas for the next couple of weeks.

Kildare County Council has announced that works will take place there, beginning tomorrow.

They'll be in effect between Pipers Hill Montessori School and Killashee Multi Denominational National School.

The project is scheduled for completion on February 28th, and works will be in place, daily between 8am and 6pm.

Stock image: Pixabay