The jury in the Patricia O’Connor murder trial has heard her husband admitted reporting her as a missing person when he already knew she was dead.

Kieran Green is accused of killing the 61-year-old grandmother in the bathroom of the home they shared at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham in May 2017.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

File image: CCJ/RollingNews