The European Commission President has criticised the British Prime Minister for suggesting they could enter an Australian-style trade deal.

Ursula von der Leyen says Australia's trying to secure a better deal.

Britain is now in a tranisitional period of leaving the European union with a deal expected by the end of the year.

She thinks the UK and EU should be "way more ambitious" about reaching an agreement.

File image: Ursula von der Leyen/Wikipedia